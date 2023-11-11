Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $69,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,466.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KYN opened at $8.12 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

