Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 51,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 681.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 536,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 468,109 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Fowler bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,570,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Recommended Stories

