Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $118,000 in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,329 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,003,000 after acquiring an additional 667,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in F.N.B. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,750,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,708,000 after acquiring an additional 576,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,879,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.09.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

