Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.97% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,930 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $325.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

In other news, Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,404.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $49,996.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,404.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $50,626.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,369.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,113 shares of company stock worth $124,616 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

