Michael Patrick Miller Sells 25,000 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $70,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $166.50 million, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Puma Biotechnology

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.