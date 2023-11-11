Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,061,203 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.35% of Mercury Systems worth $27,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

MRCY opened at $32.36 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $26,222.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,939.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $26,222.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,939.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $98,713.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,916.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,939 shares of company stock worth $262,872. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

