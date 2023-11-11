McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $148,700,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50,574.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $27,153,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $64.93 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

