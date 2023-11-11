Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Maximus worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 26.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $150,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $150,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,113. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Maximus Stock Up 0.9 %

Maximus stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.59. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $89.69.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

