Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,562 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Mattel worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 238.0% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 193.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.49 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

