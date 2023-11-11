Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Masimo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of MASI opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.14. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.18.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Masimo in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Masimo in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Masimo in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Masimo in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

