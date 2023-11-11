Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 114.42% from the company’s previous close.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

MRVI opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of -0.11. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 98,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

