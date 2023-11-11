Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 1,189.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Enfusion from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enfusion from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

In related news, CTO Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 138,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,946.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,801 shares of company stock worth $105,010 over the last ninety days. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $9.43 on Friday. Enfusion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Enfusion had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

