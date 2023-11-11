Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $171,000 Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in MasterBrand by 8,333.3% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterBrand stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital raised their price objective on MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

