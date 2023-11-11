Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $131,000 Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MQ. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $800,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.87 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

In related news, Director Judson C. Linville acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

