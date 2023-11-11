Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 5,565 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Gray Television by 460.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 35.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GTN opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.46 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Gray Television’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

