Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 3,385 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SVC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,357,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,719,000 after acquiring an additional 121,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,179,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,059,000 after acquiring an additional 445,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,868 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,669,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,582,000 after acquiring an additional 677,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,210,000 after purchasing an additional 125,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -615.38%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

