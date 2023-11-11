Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth about $5,659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 363,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,707,000 after buying an additional 315,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth about $3,234,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,618,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSP. StockNews.com began coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

Shares of SSP opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Activity at E.W. Scripps

In other E.W. Scripps news, insider Kate O’brian sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $48,559.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

