Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $152,000 Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.