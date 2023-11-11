Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $153,000 in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

DEI opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 633.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.