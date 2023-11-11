Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $149,000 in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,584 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,929,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,520,000 after acquiring an additional 321,849 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth $1,730,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth $2,715,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 1,060.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after buying an additional 1,383,318 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DHT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

DHT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of -0.15. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. DHT had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

