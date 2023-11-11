Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 125,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 818,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADMA. Raymond James increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.91 million, a P/E ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 510,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $2,317,529.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,113,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,673,360.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Young Kwon purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 277,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 510,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $2,317,529.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,113,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,673,360.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,405,351 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,175. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.