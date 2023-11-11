Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 431,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carrols Restaurant Group

In other news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 5,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 277,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,883.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TAST opened at $7.59 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $413.58 million, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.30.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $485.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAST. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

