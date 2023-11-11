Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.86 million, a PE ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading

