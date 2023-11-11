Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 22,323 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.02 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

About Hanesbrands



Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

