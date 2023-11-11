Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 18,234 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 130.4% during the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ILPT opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $179.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.41%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of June 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

