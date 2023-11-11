Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 15,074 TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $914,108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 214.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

TTI stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $560.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

