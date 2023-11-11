Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at $58,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 47.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 303,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 98,392 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safe Bulkers Stock Up 1.6 %

SB opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Safe Bulkers Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 2023, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.5 million deadweight tons.

Further Reading

