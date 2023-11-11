Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 15,505 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 130.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of BKD opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

