Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth $869,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,002,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 200,839 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 111,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 212,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 37,159 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on Cronos Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Cronos Group Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.31. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 124.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Profile

(Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.