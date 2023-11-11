Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 10,629 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

MARA stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 5.18. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

In other news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,626.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,491 shares in the company, valued at $103,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

