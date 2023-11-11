Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vimeo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,938,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 105,798 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 164,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 80,185 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,072 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $592.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Vimeo had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.