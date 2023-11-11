Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Weave Communications by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 443.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Weave Communications

In related news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 6,983 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $71,505.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 580,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,036.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weave Communications news, insider Erin Goodsell sold 3,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 6,983 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $71,505.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 580,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,036.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,949 shares of company stock valued at $208,571. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weave Communications Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weave Communications stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.09 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

WEAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

