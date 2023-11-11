Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $153,000 Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of NanoString Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after acquiring an additional 44,127 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,216,000 after acquiring an additional 434,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 146,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after buying an additional 99,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 3,642.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 935,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 910,681 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 9.6 %

NSTG stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.73. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NSTG. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

