Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,129 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $409.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $302.21 and a one year high of $458.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $430.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.52.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

