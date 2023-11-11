Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $215.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.38. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The business had revenue of $97.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

