Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,914 Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

RLAY stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Securities began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

