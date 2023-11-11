Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,123,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,068,000 after buying an additional 236,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,330,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,273,000 after purchasing an additional 388,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,024,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,261 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLO. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALLO

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.