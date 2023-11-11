Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 497,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYG. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 68 ($0.84) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 62 ($0.77) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LYG opened at $2.03 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

