Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 723.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,404,000 after buying an additional 1,263,821 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $421,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 393.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,987,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $493.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.47. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $558.35.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.33.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

