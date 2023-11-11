Lincoln National Corp Takes $85,000 Position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAPP. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 247,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 143,819 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 2,044.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 42,943 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 39,952 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Digital Transformation ETF alerts:

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAPP opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $9.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Profile

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.