Lincoln National Corp Takes $213,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Waters by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Waters by 327.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Waters Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $255.92 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $353.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.38 and a 200 day moving average of $269.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

