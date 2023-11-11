Lincoln National Corp Sells 3,901 Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

