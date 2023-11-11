Lincoln National Corp Sells 12,033 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,033 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47,399 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 782,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,931,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 39,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $937.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.