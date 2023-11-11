Lincoln National Corp Purchases Shares of 4,190 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,190 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,503 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 3.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

