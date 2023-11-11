Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $115,175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1,054.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,757 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $98,000,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 33.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,181 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.87.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.8 %

UAL opened at $37.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

