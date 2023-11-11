Lincoln National Corp Invests $205,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Colliers Securities raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.82.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $168.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.52. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

