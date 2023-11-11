Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 133,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 318,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SASR shares. DA Davidson cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $941.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $36.18.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

