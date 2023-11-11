Lincoln National Corp Buys New Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,795 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Masco by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,947,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,862,000 after acquiring an additional 552,226 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,608,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,461,000 after buying an additional 527,350 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,087,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,145,000 after buying an additional 44,116 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,850,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,590,000 after buying an additional 1,352,653 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Masco Trading Up 1.2 %

MAS opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.