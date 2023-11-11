Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PACW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PACW opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $864.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.34%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

