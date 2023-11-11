Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Increased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,743,888,000 after acquiring an additional 485,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,878,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $204.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.48. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

